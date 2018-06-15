Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 28,722 Shares of Cott Corp (COT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,722 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.62% of Cott worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COT. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cott by 5,415.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,993,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 4,382.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,764,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,784 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,199,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 877,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,144,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 715,105 shares in the last quarter.

COT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cott from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cott in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Cott traded up $0.01, hitting $16.46, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 0.89. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cott had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Cott’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

