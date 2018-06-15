Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $43.21 Million Stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (BKLN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,895,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF worth $43,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,724,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after buying an additional 4,348,627 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,475,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 1,124,175 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,169,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 1,079,554 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,657,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $23.06 on Friday. INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $23.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

