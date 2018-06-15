Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $40.13 Million Position in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Square at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square opened at $63.88 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -638.80 and a beta of 4.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Square from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Square to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr lowered Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $24,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at $28,823,807.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,898 shares of company stock worth $71,200,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

