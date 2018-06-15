Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 6,197,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,247. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

