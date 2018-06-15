Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. 6,197,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,247. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

