LPL Financial LLC Buys 35,096 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $42,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF opened at $163.48 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $143.62 and a 52-week high of $171.30.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

