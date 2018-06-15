LPL Financial LLC Has $52.41 Million Position in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd (FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,194 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.21% of First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd worth $52,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $2,127,000.

First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd opened at $52.92 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

First Trust Strateg Val Idx Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

