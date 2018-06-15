Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $35.38 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.65% of LPL Financial worth $35,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial traded down $0.44, reaching $69.60, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 836,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,842. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $114,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $476,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,011,996. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

