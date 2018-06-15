LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 190,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,213. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific traded down $0.45, reaching $27.78, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,687. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

