8,100 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO traded up $0.41, reaching $66.89, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,518. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.