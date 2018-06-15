LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.96% of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 659,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,098. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

