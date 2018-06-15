LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 168,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,032. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

