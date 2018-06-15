Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (AGCO) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.65, reaching $62.34, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,225. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of AGCO by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

