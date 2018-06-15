LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) Trading Down 34% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00089861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $53,639.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 34% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,901,302 coins and its circulating supply is 1,901,302 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

