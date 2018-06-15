MATRRIX Energy Technologies (MXX) Director Purchases C$29,700.00 in Stock

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Director Lyle Clarence Whitmarsh bought 90,000 shares of MATRRIX Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,700.00.

Shares of MATRRIX Energy Technologies traded down C$0.02, reaching C$0.33, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,561. MATRRIX Energy Technologies has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$0.55.

Get MATRRIX Energy Technologies alerts:

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. MATRRIX Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of C$4.98 million for the quarter.

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Company Profile

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc engages in the acquisition and supply of horizontal and directional drilling technologies for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. The company provides directional drilling, downhole drilling, performance drilling, and well planning services. It is also involved in the motor rental activities.

Receive News & Ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MATRRIX Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.