Lympo Market Capitalization Hits $56.84 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $56.84 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00593562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00233464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00092979 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,440,241 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

