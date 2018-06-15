LyondellBasell (LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.05. LyondellBasell reported earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. 1,572,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,782. LyondellBasell has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,322,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

