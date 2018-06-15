LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 259,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $108,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries opened at $114.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $78.88 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

