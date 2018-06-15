M.D.C. (MDC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of MDC opened at $31.79 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $607.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $287,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

