M Partners Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $44.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by M Partners to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th. M Partners currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KLR Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

