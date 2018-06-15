Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) CEO Michael J. Demarco Acquires 68,301 Shares of Stock

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mack Cali Realty traded up $0.09, hitting $19.78, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 78,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,385. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

