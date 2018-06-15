Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Director Nathan Gantcher Acquires 25,000 Shares

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mack Cali Realty traded up $0.10, reaching $19.79, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 86,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.66%. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mack Cali Realty by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

