Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LLC

Tensile Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,988 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Macy’s worth $14,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in Macy’s by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 94,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 89,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,717.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s opened at $37.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

