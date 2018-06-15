Macy’s (M) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently:

5/22/2018 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

5/22/2018 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/21/2018 – Macy’s was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2018 – Macy’s was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Macy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

5/16/2018 – Macy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We remain BUY-rated and raise our PT to $36 (from $32).””

5/10/2018 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.71.

5/9/2018 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2018 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Macy’s, whose shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months, has taken several strategic initiatives to adapt to the ongoing changes in the retail landscape. These efforts have aided the company to post earnings beat for the third quarter in row, when it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results. The big take away from the quarter was comparable sales that rose after declining in the preceding few quarters. Further, management's strategic investments across stores, technology and merchandising are likely to cushion comparable sales. Macy’s has also announced slew of measures revolving around stores closures, cost containment, real estate strategy and investment in omnichannel capabilities to improve performance. Moreover, we believe that focus on private label brands will help augment profit margins. Notably, estimates have been stable ahead of first-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings release.”

5/4/2018 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Shares of Macy’s opened at $35.53 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $36.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other Macy’s news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $291,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 89,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,898. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

