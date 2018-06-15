Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.43.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.16, reaching $300.82, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,531. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.33. analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bay City Capital Llc sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total transaction of $80,488,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Taub sold 73,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.46, for a total value of $21,135,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,625 shares of company stock worth $104,527,643. Company insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,744,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

