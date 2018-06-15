Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $15.31 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 170,644.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,289 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,497,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,152,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,779,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after buying an additional 972,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,168,000 after purchasing an additional 899,911 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

Shares of PEP opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

