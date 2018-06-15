Magellan Health (MGLN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Health earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6248529637799 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MGLN opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.20). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $1,233,308.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

