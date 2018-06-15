Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises traded down $0.05, hitting $8.35, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,018. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,315,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $6,150,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 133,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

