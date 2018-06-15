Magnetcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108.00 (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Magnetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. Magnetcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magnetcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00297011 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002971 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000229 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin Profile

Magnetcoin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2017. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet. Magnetcoin’s official website is magnetcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

