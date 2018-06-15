Magnum (MGM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,659.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $3,659.00 and $4.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00597790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00236139 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,313,576 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,576 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.