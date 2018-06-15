Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $3,684.00 and $2.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00599978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00235577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093549 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,313,576 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,576 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

