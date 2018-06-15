Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS MNSB opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.06. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

