MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MakeMyTrip earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6947889454766 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $37.40. 553,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,720. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of -0.08. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

