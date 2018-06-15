Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $373.50 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $604.15 or 0.09192450 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. Maker has a total market capitalization of $373.50 million and $280,583.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00600843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00236018 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00093668 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,228 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, OKEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

