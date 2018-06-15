Mallinckrodt (MNK) Bonds Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) bonds rose 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $81.56. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have commented on MNK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Mallinckrodt opened at $18.83 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.78 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $4,190,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 735,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 109.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 751,838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $30,841,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $30,563,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

