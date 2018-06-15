Mantech International Corp (MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.56 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,572. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.13 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

