ManTech International (MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $558,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Keefe sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $246,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,832. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International opened at $53.17 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

