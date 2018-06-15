Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $21.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,085,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 2,034,601 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 23,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 121,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 92,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

