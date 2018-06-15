Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,759,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163,372 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 0.5% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Marathon Oil worth $350,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,234,000 after buying an additional 162,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,516,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 874,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 254.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,293,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 3,082,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 167,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,190. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

