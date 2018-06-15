Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of Marathon Oil traded down $1.13, reaching $19.99, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

