Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,424 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.24% of Marathon Oil worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,838,000 after buying an additional 8,385,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 254.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,293,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after buying an additional 3,082,361 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,781,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after buying an additional 1,603,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,069,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,233,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,426. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

