WBI Investments Inc. Sells 196,473 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196,473 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 367,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,209,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,716,000 after purchasing an additional 470,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,209,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,208,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,664,000 after purchasing an additional 923,646 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,370. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

