Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,495 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Marathon Petroleum worth $67,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 66,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $75.19 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.