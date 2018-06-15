Marc A. Stefanski Sells 12,960 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $204,508.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 239,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TFSL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,789. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $76.31 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

