Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Director George M. Marcus Sells 11,000 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $420,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap traded up $0.53, reaching $38.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,816. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 273,022 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 206.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 90,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

