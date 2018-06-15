Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 114,624 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 114,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $4,377,490.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,067,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,804,807.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 90,303 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $3,478,471.56.

On Friday, June 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 7,029 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $261,267.93.

On Monday, June 4th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 86,056 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $3,222,797.20.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 108,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $4,099,130.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 116,700 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $4,392,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 139,106 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $5,234,558.78.

On Thursday, May 17th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 91,489 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $3,437,241.73.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 75,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $2,773,500.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 13,382 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $469,172.92.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 71,472 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,467,928.16.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap traded up $0.50, reaching $38.92, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,400. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

