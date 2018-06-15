Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marin Software (MRIN) Share Price

Press coverage about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6094364690928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Marin Software traded down $0.10, hitting $6.00, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marin Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

