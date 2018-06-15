Mark Alan Tullis Sells 500 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.16, for a total transaction of C$47,580.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Mark Alan Tullis sold 100 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.30, for a total transaction of C$9,530.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.53, for a total transaction of C$191,060.00.

IFC traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.22. 406,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,420. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$92.65 and a one year high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.10.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

