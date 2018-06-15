Insider Buying: Centamin PLC (CEE) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

Shares of Centamin opened at C$2.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Centamin PLC has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

Centamin (TSE:CEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

