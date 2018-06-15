salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 17,787 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 17,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total value of $2,260,549.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,517.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

salesforce.com opened at $138.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,008,573,000 after purchasing an additional 645,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,572,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $764,350,000 after acquiring an additional 226,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $703,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280,110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,756,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $486,216,000 after acquiring an additional 112,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

